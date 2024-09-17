Greenwaste Launches Innovative Pilot Of North America's First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Zero Emissions Refuse Collections Truck

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This pilot reinforces our ongoing commitment to zero emission and recovering, recycling, and reusing waste materials in the most innovative, environmentally responsible, and reliable ways.” - Tracy Adams, CEO of GreenWaste

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GreenWaste®, a full-service resource recovery and recycling company, announced it is pilot testing North America's first hydrogen cell zero emissions refuse collections truck. This initiative marks a significant step in the company's commitment to a zero-emission fleet and advancing sustainable technologies in the recycling industry.

“Seven years ago, we made history by commercially operating the world's first full-sized electric side-loading waste collection truck. Today, we are building on that legacy by testing North America's first hydrogen fuel cell-powered refuse vehicle. This pilot reinforces our ongoing commitment to zero emission vehicles and recovering, recycling, and reusing waste materials in the most innovative, environmentally responsible, and reliable ways possible,” said Tracy Adams, CEO of GreenWaste.

Currently, GreenWaste's collection and heavy equipment fleet is 100% powered by renewable or alternative fuels, demonstrating its leadership in environmental stewardship.

Working with manufacturers to test new zero emission vehicle technology supports GreenWaste's broader innovation and sustainability goals, including its 2030 goal to achieve a 45% reduction in total combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its 2022 baseline. In 2023, GreenWaste achieved a 36.3% reduction in total combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its 2022 baseline.

The hydrogen fuel cell-powered refuse collection vehicle, developed by Hyzon (NASDAQ: HYZN) and New Way Trucks, will be tested on select routes throughout the Bay Area, including in the City of San Jose, County of Santa Clara, and the Towns of Atherton and Los Altos Hills.

About GreenWaste

GreenWaste's mission is to focus on innovation, people and commitment to be green first to revolutionize how we transform the world's waste. GreenWaste specializes in the collection and processing of residential and commercial solid waste, recyclable materials, organic materials and construction and demolition debris. GreenWaste's current and predecessor companies have been innovation pioneers in the recycling industry for almost four decades. For more information about GreenWaste, go to: .

