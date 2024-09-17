Russians Target Civil Infrastructure In Hlukhiv, Two People Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians launched on the civil infrastructure of Hlukhiv in Sumy region leaving two men injured.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On September 17, 2024, at around 10:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the invaders dropped three guided aerial bombs on the civil infrastructure of the town of Hlukhiv, Shostka district. The enemy's attack left a father and a son, 64 and 34 years old, injured," the post reads.

In addition, at least 20 private households were damaged.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the aftermath of the attack.

Under the procedural guidance of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the crime of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Water supply restored inafter massive Shahed raid

The materials of the criminal proceedings will further be submitted to the Security Service of Ukraine Office in Sumy region.

As reported by Ukrinform, this afternoon the Russians carried out another massive missile attack on the city of Sumy, four explosions were heard, the aftermath is being estimated.

Also at night, the Russians, using Shahed-type UAVs, launched a massive attack on the energy facilities in Konotop, Okhtyrka and Sumy districts. Emergency relief operation is ongoing in the region.