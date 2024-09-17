Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3182707 KUWAIT -- Commandant of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Defense College in Rome Lieutenant General Max Nielsen commends the successful and strong 20-year partnership with Kuwait.

3182687 GAZA -- The Palestinian of announces that 23 Palestinians were killed and more than 50 others following an Israeli on a residential block in the Al-Bureji refugee camp in Gaza.

3182690 WASHINGTON -- US social giant Meta announces that it had imposed a ban on Russian media outlets for allegedly trying to carry out influence operations.

3182722 TEHRAN -- At least 10 people were killed and 41 others injured when their bus crashed in central Iran on Tuesday, according to Iranian authorities.

3182715 CAIRO -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and King Abdullah II of Jordan warned on Tuesday of the serious continuous violation by the Israeli occupation in the West Bank.

3182712 MADRID -- The death toll number of victims of raging forest fires in various parts of the country has risen to four dead and 40 injured so far, the Portuguese News Agency (LUSA) says. (end)









