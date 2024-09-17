Brenntag Specialties' Partnership With Craft Health: Revolutionizing Medicine With 3D Printing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SINGAPORE, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- * The agreement also covers the co-development of 3D printed concepts and prototypes for and complementary medicine, creating approaches to and wellnessBrenntag, the global leader in chemical and ingredients distribution, today announced the appointment as distributor for Craft Health, Southeast Asia's first and only 3D printing company offering customized solutions for drug delivery, with end-to-end solutions from research and development to for the pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals industries.Craft Health's 3D technology represents a leap forward in medical innovation, enabling the creation of personalized tablets that can be customized in terms of shape, dosage, and active ingredient delivery.Romain Girard, Regional President, Pharma APAC, Brenntag Specialties, said,“Brenntag has a broad portfolio of world-class suppliers and value-added services, and our collaboration with Craft Health is highly compatible with our global Pharma strategy. This partnership is a game-changer for the pharmaceutical and complementary medicine segments, and I can't wait to bring the transformative 3D technology to our customers, empowering them to deliver personalized treatments that enhance patient outcomes.”"Craft Health is excited to collaborate with Brenntag in this groundbreaking partnership. By combining our expertise and optimizing synergies in automating mass customization using our proprietary 3D printing systems for pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals with Brenntag's vast knowledge in chemical distribution and quality products, we aim to push the boundaries of innovation and bring transformative solutions to the healthcare industry," said Dr Wei Jiang GOH, CEO at Craft Health.3D printing technology for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications offers several distinct advantages, including:. Versatility in active ingredients: The 3D printing process is heat-free and UV-free, performed at room temperature and pressure, allowing the use of a wide range of active ingredients, including heat-sensitive materials and probiotics.. Innovative product design: The mold-free production technique enables the creation of complex and novel geometries in food and supplement products, opening new possibilities for product innovation.. Controlled release profiles: Customizable release profiles can be achieved, offering tailored solutions for specific therapeutic needs.. Rapid prototyping and low minimum order quantities (MOQs): The technology allows for rapid prototyping of innovative formats with the flexibility to produce low quantities, catering to niche markets and specialized patient needs.﻿About Brenntag:Brenntag is the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution. The company holds a central role in connecting customers and suppliers of the chemical industry. Headquartered in Essen, Germany, Brenntag has more than 17,700 employees worldwide and operates a network of about 600 sites in 72 countries. In 2023, Brenntag generated sales of 16.8 billion EUR. The two global divisions, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties, provide a diversified and broad portfolio of industrial and specialty chemicals and ingredients as well as tailor-made application, marketing and supply chain solutions, technical and formulation support, comprehensive regulatory know-how, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries. Brenntag pursues an ambitious sustainability agenda and is committed to sustainable solutions in its own sector and the industries served. Brenntag shares have been listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2010, in the DAX since September 2021. In addition, the Brenntag SE shares are listed in the DAX 50 ESG and DAX ESG Target. For more information, visit .More Brenntag images can be found here .About Craft Health:As Southeast Asia's first and only 3D printing company for pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, Craft Health offers customized solutions to drug delivery, whether nutraceuticals or pharmaceuticals, offering an end-to-end approach from research and development to manufacturing. For more information, visit

