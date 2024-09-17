Dubai Sports Council to organize the Strongest Mountain Bike Race on 6th Oct. 2024

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has announced the opening of registration for the Mountain Bike Race, the unique of its kind, which will be held on 6th Oct. 2024 at the Mountain Bike Track in Mushrif Park – Al-Khawaneej.

The Race is organized by DSC in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, and with participation of elite of cycling sports champions & fans who will pass through a forest of 70 thousand trees.

Registration door for participating in this event will remain open up to 29th Sept. through hopasports website, via the link:

Participants in the Race will compete in three different categories for both genders; as follows: community category for a distance of 18 km / amateurs’ category – 37 km / professionals’ category – 56 km.

The last year’s version of the Race witnessed remarkable success with participation of more than 400 cyclists of various ages & multi-nationalities. The Emirati Hadi Hamid won the title of the men’s amateur category – 37 km. Valuable prizes are awarded to winners of the first places in each category.

This competition is competed by elite of champions in mountain cycling.

The mountain bike track in Mushrif Park is designed in such distinctive way that adds more suspense & excitement to the race and enables contestants to bike through trees with several climbs, curves & jumps.

The mountain bike track extends for a length of 50 km in all its stages. It is divided into three tracks as follows: the blue & green tracks; the length of both of them together is 20 km, and the blue track; the length of which is 30 km. All tracks are designed as per top world standards & specifications. It is one of the most important cycling tracks in Dubai, the latest of which is Hatta Mountain Cycling Track; the longest of its kind in the UAE, as it comprises 21 tracks with 53 km.

DSC’s annual sports agenda is full of various cycling competitions of increasing popularity as entertaining & competitive sport.

One of the most eminent factors, which encourage all classes in society (including residents & visitors) of different ages & multi-nationalities in Dubai to exercise cycling sport everywhere in the Emirate, is the availability of the well-developed infrastructure including cycling safe tracks, which are designed as per the most advanced world standards.





MENAFN17092024007179015428ID1108682750