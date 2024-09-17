Iran assigns Dehghan Dehnavi as fresh chief for TPO

(MENAFN) Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi has been appointed as the new head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) by Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mohammad Atabak, as reported by a news agency. This new appointment represents a key shift in leadership within the organization, which plays a crucial role in shaping Iran’s trade policies and promoting international trade relations.



Dehghan Dehnavi comes to the role with a robust academic and professional background. He holds a PhD in Industrial Economics from Tarbiat Modares University and has previously held significant positions, including Deputy Minister of Economy and Head of the Securities and Exchange Organization. His extensive experience in economic and financial sectors is expected to bring valuable expertise and strategic vision to the TPO.



He succeeds Mehdi Zeyghami, who had been leading the TPO since September 2023. Zeyghami’s tenure marked a period of transition, and Dehghan Dehnavi’s appointment is anticipated to introduce new approaches and initiatives to further the TPO’s objectives.



The change in leadership comes at a crucial time as the TPO continues to focus on advancing Iran’s trade policies and strengthening its international trade relationships. Dehghan Dehnavi’s proven track record in economic management and his in-depth knowledge of the trade sector are expected to drive the organization’s efforts in promoting Iran’s trade interests both domestically and globally.

