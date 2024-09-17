Play Based On Kyrgyz Writer's Work Captivates Enthusiasts

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Mother's Field" is a touching narrative by the outstanding
Kyrgyz writer and playwright Chinghiz Aitmatov about the fate of a
simple Kyrgyz woman, whose great strength helped her overcome all
the misfortunes that befell her.
Inspired by this work, the Baku Municipal Theater presented a
performance on the stage of the Azerbaijan State Academic National
Drama Theater, marking the opening of the new theatrical season,
Azernews reports. The staging of the play was
organized with the support of the International Turkic Culture and
Heritage Foundation.
At the opening, a minute of silence was observed in honor of the
martyrs.
The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov
emphasized the special significance of brotherly relations with
Azerbaijan and noted that the countries and peoples are connected
by historical and cultural roots, which provide a solid foundation
for further development and strengthening of ties.
The plot centers around old Tolgonai, an indefatigable worker,
wise and deeply humane, who, in her later years, holds
conversations with the land and her beloved field. The land, labor,
and family were the sources of her joy. The war took away her most
precious belongings.
The old woman, a mother, lost her husband and sons in the war
and suffered severe injuries from bandits, yet she did not lose her
spirit; she remained a person with a big, open soul. She continues
to fight against injustice, defending the right to life and the
happiness of her grandchildren and other children.
The heroes of the work are modest workers of Kyrgyzstan,
passionate patriots connected by thousands of threads to the past,
present, and future-not only of themselves but also of their
people. By telling the world about the Kyrgyz, the writer reveals
the soul of his native people and makes it understandable and close
to all.
The director is the People's Artist Marakhim Farzalibayov, the
set designer is the Honored Cultural Worker Ilham Asgarov, the
choreographer is the Honored Artist Bakhruz Vagifoglu, the head of
the musical part is the Honored Cultural Worker Nazim Abidov, the
lighting designer is Tarlan Alakbarli, the costume shop director is
Leyla Akbarova, and the designer-decorator is Elnur Ekhtiramoglu.
The work of Chinghiz Aitmatov was translated into Azerbaijani by
Teymur Elchin.
The lead role was played by the Honored Artist Khusniya
Murvatova. The cast includes Honored Artist Samaya Sadigova, Rashad
Kesemenli, Tural Akhmed, Namig Javadof, Elchin Muradov, Ulviya Rza,
Ismail Atakishiev, Zulfiya Mamedova, Gunel Ghamidova, Aynur
Abbasova, and Arzu Aghayeva.
