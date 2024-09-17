Electoral Controversy Sparks 413 Protests Across Venezuela In One Month

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In August 2024, Venezuela witnessed a surge of unrest. The Observatorio Venezolano de Conflictividad Social (OVCS) reported 229 street protests against Nicolás Maduro's regime.



These demonstrations followed the controversial July 28 presidential election results. The protests peaked on August 3, 17, and 28. Demonstrators demanded electoral transparency and recognition of Edmundo González as the legitimate winner.



The National Electoral Council's announcement of Maduro's victory sparked widespread discontent among opposition supporters.



The government's response to the protests was swift and forceful. Heavy police and military presence was observed in opposition gathering points.



This show of force was interpreted as an attempt to intimidate and suppress dissent. Simultaneously, 115 pro-government demonstrations occurred across the country.







These rallies, primarily attended by public institution workers and PSUV party members, called for recognition of Maduro's re-election. Many countries have questioned the legitimacy of this electoral outcome.

A Deepening Crisis in Venezuela

The opposition coalition, Plataforma Unitaria Democrática (PUD ), faced repression in nine states. Authorities suppressed at least 22 protests organized by the PUD.



This crackdown has raised concerns about the state of democracy in Venezuela. Overall, OVCS documented 413 protests in August. Ninety percent of these focused on civil and political rights.



The remaining demonstrations addressed ongoing issues like public service failures and low wages. The post-election period has seen increased persecution of opposition leaders, protesters, and journalists.



Digital censorship has also contributed to a climate of fear. This atmosphere has made it challenging for Venezuelans to express their dissent freely.



Alarmingly, 58 minors aged 14–17 remain in custody following the post-election protests. Foro Penal reported that authorities arrested 142 adolescents between July 29 and September 9.



These young detainees face serious charges, including incitement to hatred and terrorism. The ongoing crisis in Venezuela highlights the deep political divisions within the country.



In short, as protests continue, the international community watches closely, awaiting developments in this troubled South American nation.

