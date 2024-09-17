Civilians Injured In Kharkiv Region Yesterday Due To Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were in the Kharkiv region yesterday, September 16, as a result of Russian shelling.

The head of the Kharkiv regional state administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

According to the head of the regional state administration, three private houses were destroyed in Kupiansk as a result of shelling, a 63-year-old woman was injured.

The enemy also shelled the village of Podoly in Kupiansk district with artillery, a 63-year-old man was wounded.

In the village of Hubarivka, Bohodukhiv district, as a result of shelling, grass was burning in an open area outside the settlement on an area of 200 square meters.

In the village of Pavlivka, Bohodukhiv district, a forest and an oil depot were burning as a result of an air strike, and a private house was damaged.

In Bohodukhiv, as a result of Russian shelling, grass burned over an area of 3 hectares. An enterprise, four private houses, an apartment building and a warehouse were damaged.

In the village of Verkhniy Saltiv, Chuhuiv district, as a result of shelling, grass burned on an area of 5 hectares in an open area.

In the village of Bohuslavka, Izium district, as a result of shelling, forest litter is burning over an area of 20 hectares.

In the village of Nova Kozacha, Kharkiv district, grass was burning on an area of 300 square meters as a result of shelling.

In the village of Losivka, Chuhuiv district, structural elements of a destroyed house and grass over an area of 500 square meters were burning as a result of shelling.

In Hrusivka village of Kupiansk district, grass was burning outside the settlement on an area of 1.5 hectares due to shelling.

According to the head of the regional state administration, in the morning of September 17, Russian troops struck Senkove village in Kupiansk district and Bohuslavka village in Izium district, damaging private houses.

Russians launch 177 strikes onregion over past day

According to Syniehubov, in the Kharkiv sector, two firefights took place in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, the number of hostile attacks increased to 11 over the last day. Defense forces repelled the invaders' assault near Novoosynove, Sinkivka and Lozova.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army shelled the village of Petropavlivka in Kupiansk district, injuring three people, including a child .