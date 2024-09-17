'Conteq Expo24 A Technological Leap In Construction Sector'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The ConteQ Expo24 (Advanced for and Services exhibition) is a technological leap in the construction and services sectors as it provides modern technologies and solutions. The is the beginning of a new era of innovation initiatives in construction technology, services and digital transformation, of Municipality, H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah said during the launch event, yesterday.

Held under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, ConteQ Expo24 was inaugurated in the presence of several ministers and senior economic active figures in the international sector at Qatar National Convention Centre.

Delivering the opening speech, Minister of Municipality, H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah praised the level of organisation and participation in the first exhibition of its kind in Qatar. He stressed that these efforts would have a positive impact on the construction and services sectors.

Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah delivering opening speech.

“We are pleased to launch ConteQ Expo24, which is the first of its kind in Qatar to attract global entities starting a new era of innovation in building technology, services, and digital transformation, to promote promising partnerships and investments in these important sectors. Also, exploring promising investment opportunities with the aim of attracting them to Qatar,” he said.

Minister of Municipality stated,“Qatar is moving towards a comprehensive digital transformation through several initiatives and investments in technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence to achieve comprehensive economic development, a key pillar of the Qatar National Vision 2030 through which we aim to build a more productive, diversified, and competitive national economy in line with the highest standards of quality and sustainability.”

Digital transformation constitutes a strategic axis to support the global sustainable development goals by enhancing innovation, achieving efficiency in the use of resources, and improving the quality of life in various communities, he added.

The Minister pointed out that Qatar's hosting of this event contributes significantly to achieving the desired digital transformation in the construction sector by harnessing the latest construction technology and services tools to improve performance efficiency, reduce human errors and unskilled labour. Also, to save energy and achieve environmental development, and elevating to the level of advanced countries in terms of utilising the latest world-class technologies in construction, services, and innovative solutions.

Minister Al Attiyah highlighted that Qatar has huge investments in digital infrastructure and business incubator programmes. He expressed hope that this exhibition will be a cornerstone and the beginning of a fruitful journey of new partnerships and investments that will enhance the country's economy and benefit all participating entities.

Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah; Minister of Transport H E Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti; Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai; President of the Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' Dr. Eng. Saad bin Ahmed Al Muhannadi with other dignitaries during the inauguration of ConteQ Expo24, yesterday.

On this occasion, Minister of Municipality called on all investors and international companies to take advantage of the investment opportunities available in Qatar.

President of the Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' Dr. Eng. Saad bin Ahmed Al Muhannadi stated:“We are certain that the exhibition will create a positive shift in the journey of digital and technological transformation in the field of construction and services in Qatar.”

He added that modern technology will be included in Ashghal's current and future projects, starting next October, with the aim of reducing reliance on unskilled labour and replacing it with advanced technology in building construction. As for the modern technology used in infrastructure projects, some modern technologies have been selected and are currently being verified to be suitable for generalisation to all projects.”

The expo is jointly organised by Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Ministry of Labour, and Public Works Authority 'Ashghal'.

Professor Tanja Zimmermann, Director of the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology, Empa gave the first keynote speech in which she discussed the future of the construction industry and the challenges hindering its growth.

Philipp Kandal, Chief Product Officer at GRAB shed light on the role of data-driven technology and AI in transportation, highlighting challenges such as road quality, mapping, and internet availability, and how they can be overcome through innovation.

The event also witnessed MoU signing as six agreements were signed between Ashghal and each of Siemens, Viola, Huawei, and EMPA, in addition to Mannai Company signing two agreements with Rockwell Automation and Johnson Controls, yesterday.

Featuring more than 60 speakers and 250 exhibitors, the expo is expected to attract over 15,000 visitors.