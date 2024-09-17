QBWA Concludes Participation In World Trade Organization's Public Forum 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBWA) has successfully concluded its participation in the World Trade Organization's Public Forum, held from September 10 to 13 in Geneva under the theme 'Re-Globalization: Better Trade for a Better World.'

QBWA's involvement in this significant international event showcased its commitment to empowering women in global trade through two key initiatives: a panel discussion on digitalization for women's empowerment and inclusive trade, and an art by renowned Qatari artist and QBWA board member, Amal Al Aathem.

“Our participation in the WTO Public Forum has been a resounding success,” said Aisha Alfardan, Vice Chairwoman of QBWA.“Through our panel discussion and art exhibition, we've highlighted the crucial role of Qatari women in shaping a more inclusive global economy. The insights shared and connections made during this event will undoubtedly propel our efforts to support women entrepreneurs in the digital age.”

The QBWA panel,“Empowering Women: Digitalization for Inclusive Trade,” explored strategies to leverage digital technologies for enhancing women's participation in global trade. Discussions covered bridging the digital gender divide, boosting women's involvement in e-commerce, and utilizing digital tools to overcome traditional barriers.

Ahmed Essa Al Sulaiti, Director of Office of the State of Qatar to WTO along with other officials.

Dr. Hend Al Muftah, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Permanent Representative of Qatar to the UN Office in Geneva, emphasized the importance of such dialogues:“The panel discussion organized by QBWA shed light on critical issues facing women's empowerment in trade and digitalisation. It's through such platforms that we can develop concrete strategies to ensure women's full participation in the digital economy, aligning with Qatar's vision for an inclusive and sustainable future.”

Ahmed Essa Al Sulaiti, Director of the Office of the State of Qatar to the World Trade Organization, added,“The presence of QBWA at this forum underscores Qatar's commitment to promoting gender equality in trade. Their contributions have enriched the discussions on re-globalization and set a benchmark for integrating women's perspectives in international trade dialogues.”

The art exhibition“Observers” by Amal Al Aathem provided a cultural dimension to QBWA's participation, inviting attendees to reflect on the current global landscape through thought-provoking artworks.

Beyond the forum's official proceedings, the QBWA delegation engaged in a series of high-level meetings and strategic engagements, further strengthening international ties and exploring collaborative opportunities.