Israeli Occupation Kills 23 Palestinians After Airstrikes On Al-Bureij Camp

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian of announced on Tuesday that 23 Palestinians were killed and more than 50 others following an Israeli on a residential block in the Al-Bureji refugee camp in Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Civil Defense spokesman, Mahmoud Bassal, at least 23 people died in a massacre after the Israeli occupation's warplanes targeted homes in the camp.

Medical teams transported many of the injured to Al-Awda Hospital in the neighboring Al-Nussierat camp, Bassal called the scene tragic and catastrophic.

He added that around 50 people were believed to be inside the homes that were struck and urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to immediately coordinate with local authorities to allow medical teams into the area to rescue who they can.

Bassal also reported that the civil defense team had received numerous distress calls from civilians trapped under the rubble, however, upon reaching the site, the Israeli occupation started targeting the medics, wounding one civil defense officer and forcing the medics to retreat due to the high risk in the area. (end)

