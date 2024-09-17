Al Rayyan Focused On Tight Defence In Al Hilal Clash

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Coach Poya Asbaghi wants a solid Al Rayyan defence as they host Al Hilal in their opening match of the AFC (ACL) Elite this evening.

The giants will enter the Ahmad Bin Ali on the back of three straight wins in the top flight in which they have scored nine goals.

Asbaghi feels Al Rayyan can bounce back from a slow start to their local season and start their Asian campaign on a high note by putting a strong defensive display against Jorge Jesus-coached side.

“Al Rayyan will have to be completely focused in this important match. We will be up against a very tough side which is very strong in the offensive. We are looking to give a good show but we will have to play the match with utmost concentration to achieve the desired result,” the Al Rayyan coach said yesterday.



“We have studied Al Hilal and we know them well. It is a match which will be completely different from the local league games and we must play it with a strict defensive organisation,” the Swede added.

“The atmosphere in the team has been great and all the players are motivated and looking forward to give their best in the continental competition which has become more challenging after the revamp.”

Al Hilal have five victories as compared to Al Rayyan's two from the previous eight outings between the familiar foes on the continental stage.

Al Rayyan's Julien De Sart is aware of the challenge the hosts are confronting as he agreed to the coach's call for a strong defence.

“We have prepared well for this tournament. Our opening match is against a tough side which consists of very good players in all lines. It's a match that requires special treatment and complete focus as our aim is to take three points in our first match,” said the Belgian midfielder.

“We have to play defensively and control the main strengths of Al Hilal, who are among the hot favourites to win the continental title.”

Meanwhile, Al Hilal coach Jesus said the new format of the continental showpiece that features Asia's elite teams will make the challenge tougher.

“The AFC Champions League Elite will be different in all aspects and we are targeting a best start. We will play against a good side so we must stay focused to get the result we are looking for,” he said.

Al Hilal captain Salem Al Dawsari said past results against Al Rayyan will have no impact in today's clash.

“This match against Al Rayyan will be different as major changes have occurred since the last match between the two teams more than two years ago. We will enter the match with great focus as our goal is to continue provide the best levels and maintain our brilliance in this major tournament,” he said.

Aiming for their fifth Asian title, Al Hilal are making a record 20th appearance in the continental competition. They lost to eventual champions Al Ain in the semi-final last season.

The match will kick off at 7pm.