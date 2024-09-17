Baku Hosts Another Security Forum
Azernews reports.
The 2nd Baku Security Forum on "Modern Challenges to the
Security of Global transport Networks," organised by the State
Security Service (DTX) and attended by representatives from the
special services of nearly 50 countries, has been held,
Azernews reports.
At the event, a message from President Ilham Aliyev to the forum
participants was delivered, and a video covering the conference's
theme was presented.
In his speech, the Head of the DTX, Colonel General Ali Nagiyev,
after welcoming the guests, emphasised the importance of the Baku
Security Forum, held last May and organized again this year, in
expanding information exchange and other areas of mutual
cooperation between partner organisations.
Service Chief Ali Nagiyev also highlighted the importance of
coordinating the activities of special services in the fight
against international terrorism and other threats to the security
system as a whole, noting that the forum provides an important
platform for the discussion of issues of common interest by the
security structures of different countries.
Nagiyev drew attention to the fact that holding this year's
forum on the eve of COP29 was not coincidental, stating that
terrorist-sabotage acts targeting the transport lines used for the
delivery of energy resources could lead to global economic and
ecological disasters. He stressed the necessity of strengthening
joint efforts and increasing the efficiency of collective action in
this regard.
Colonel General Ali Nagiyev also underlined President Ilham
Aliyev's consistent political support for organising events in
Azerbaijan on issues of international relevance, expressing
confidence that the conference would contribute to the development
of common approaches and improvement of strategic actions in the
fight against risks to the security of global transport
corridors.
Following this, the event continued with speeches by the heads
of delegations from foreign special services on topics related to
the forum's theme. In conclusion, it was announced that the
proposal to establish a permanent Secretariat of the Baku Security
Forum in Baku, initiated by President Ilham Aliyev, was unanimously
supported by the participating countries.
