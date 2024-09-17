Baku Hosts Another Security Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The 2nd Baku Security Forum on "Modern Challenges to the Security of Global Networks," organised by the State Security Service (DTX) and attended by representatives from the special services of nearly 50 countries, has been held, Azernews reports.

At the event, a message from President Ilham Aliyev to the forum participants was delivered, and a covering the conference's theme was presented.

In his speech, the Head of the DTX, Colonel General Ali Nagiyev, after welcoming the guests, emphasised the importance of the Baku Security Forum, held last May and organized again this year, in expanding information exchange and other areas of mutual cooperation between partner organisations.

Service Chief Ali Nagiyev also highlighted the importance of coordinating the activities of special services in the fight against international terrorism and other threats to the security system as a whole, noting that the forum provides an important platform for the discussion of issues of common interest by the security structures of different countries.

Nagiyev drew attention to the fact that holding this year's forum on the eve of COP29 was not coincidental, stating that terrorist-sabotage acts targeting the transport lines used for the delivery of energy resources could lead to global economic and ecological disasters. He stressed the necessity of strengthening joint efforts and increasing the efficiency of collective action in this regard.

Colonel General Ali Nagiyev also underlined President Ilham Aliyev's consistent political support for organising events in Azerbaijan on issues of international relevance, expressing confidence that the conference would contribute to the development of common approaches and improvement of strategic actions in the fight against risks to the security of global transport corridors.

Following this, the event continued with speeches by the heads of delegations from foreign special services on topics related to the forum's theme. In conclusion, it was announced that the proposal to establish a permanent Secretariat of the Baku Security Forum in Baku, initiated by President Ilham Aliyev, was unanimously supported by the participating countries.