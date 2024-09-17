MSDF, Moph Workshop Raises Awareness On Food Safety

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Social Development and Family, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, organized a training entitled“Food Safety” at the Social Development Centre in the Pearl, with the aim of training owners of productive projects (from the homeland) as well as providing knowledge about the general conditions in the primary food facility.

A number of owners of productive projects (from the homeland) who specialize in cooking and food projects participated in the workshop.

The workshop participants learned about modern and scientific methods for preserving and storing food, the correct methods and mechanisms for preserving food for a longer period without exposing it to spoilage, and the correct method for transporting, displaying and selling ready-made foods.

In this regard, Director of the Family Empowerment Department at the Ministry of Social Development and Family, Fatima Al Nuaimi, stressed that the department continues its ongoing support for development projects aimed at economically empowering individuals and families in coordination with relevant authorities, and directing and encouraging the efforts of the private sector and civil society organisations with the aim of establishing or financing the development projects, in addition to developing and implementing schemes to support and develop national productive projects through training and providing support services and providing appropriate areas and opportunities to market products by participating in various marketing exhibitions.

For her part, Health Inspection Supervisor at the Food Safety Department at the Ministry of Public Health, Haifa Abdullah, said that this awareness workshop highlighted the importance of food safety for food production workers, explained how to prevent foodborne diseases, and learn about the basics of food safety according to the specifications and standards in effect in the country and international organizations, to provide the highest possible level of food safety for the consumer.

The Food Safety workshop is one of a series of awareness lectures organised by the MSDF in cooperation with MoPH throughout the year, which is in line with its vision towards directing the efforts of institutions concerned with women and the family economically for self-reliance and developing the implementation of projects to support and develop productive families through training and provision of assistance services, in addition to providing areas for marketing their products.