Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSX.V: DYG) (OTC: DGDCF) Is 'One To Watch'

may be at the front edge of a new commodity supercycle.

Dynasty is conducting a low-cost drill program at an all-in cost of $250 per meter, with shallow drill holes and extremely high-grade (averaging 8.04 g/t) for an open pit.

The Thundercloud property boasts access to excellent infrastructure, positioning it as a turnkey operation.

Dynasty Gold is led by a team of accomplished geologists with a track record for discoveries, such as a former chief geologist for Newcrest Mining; a member of its board was inducted to the Hall of Fame.

In August 2024, the company completed Phase 1 of its 2024 Drill Program, consisting of 11 holes totaling 2,198 meters at its Thundercloud property in Ontario.

An internally generated block model has increased the resource from 187K oz to 232K oz gold at 8.04 g/t measured and indicated through two short years of drilling; the resource is 439,000 oz at 2.14 g/t – amazing results by all measures.

Drilling continues in September.

Dynasty maintains 100% ownership of another gold project in the Midas gold camp in Nevada.

The company is well-funded, with Rob McEwen as its largest shareholder. Dynasty is unique in the industry with its miniscule market cap buoyed by the huge potential of its portfolio.

Dynasty Gold (TSX.V: DYG) (OTC: DGDCF)

is rapidly emerging as a notable player in the gold sector. With its impressive portfolio of high-potential projects and recent drilling results, Dynasty Gold is capturing the attention of investors and industry analysts alike. As the company continues to advance its exploration efforts, the potential for substantial gains becomes increasingly evident.

Many respected analysts agree that gold is in the early stages of a new commodities supercycle, where multiple forces like inflation, infrastructure spending and global demand are driving the...

