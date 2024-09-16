Aquarius (AQUA), A Liquidity Layer And Governance Token, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Aquarius (AQUA) for all BitMart users on September 12, 2024. The AQUA/USDC trading pair was officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is Aquarius (AQUA)?

Aquarius (AQUA) is a liquidity layer on the Stellar blockchain. It has been operating since 2021 to incentivize market-making and liquidity provision on Stellar's native Decentralized Exchange (DEX) and Automated Market Makers (AMMs). In July 2024, Aquarius expanded its functionality by launching a more sophisticated suite of AMM pools available via aqua that leverages Stellar's low-cost and fast infrastructure.

Designed to enhance trading activity on Stellar, Aquarius AMMs aim to boost liquidity and offer the community greater control over its distribution across various markets. AQUA introduces incentives for liquidity providers and enables users to participate in on-chain governance and voting.

Why Aquarius (AQUA)?

AQUA, the native token of the Aquarius ecosystem, serves multiple purposes, including facilitating rewards and on-chain voting within the platform. AQUA holders have the power to influence which markets receive liquidity rewards and can vote on trusted assets, making the token integral to the governance of the Aquarius protocol through its DAO voting system. The majority of AQUA tokens are allocated to network participants and market makers, reinforcing the platform's commitment to enhancing liquidity on Stellar.

Beyond its primary role, AQUA tokens are integrated into other projects within the Stellar ecosystem, offering additional benefits to holders and further strengthening the Stellar network's overall utility and engagement.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko , BitMart currently offers 1,400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Aquarius (AQUA)

Token Name: Aquarius

Token Symbol: AQUA

Token Type: XLM

Total Supply: 100,000,000,000 AQUA

To learn more about Aquarius (AQUA), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!