GENEDGE Leads DOE-Supported Virginia Smart Manufacturing Accelerator (VSMA) Program

The Virginia Smart Accelerator (VSMA) is committed to transforming the manufacturing landscape in Virginia.

GENEDGE Leads DOE-Supported VSMA Program in Partnership with Top Universities, Economic Development Agencies, and Experts

- Bill Donohue, Executive Director of GENEDGEMARTINSVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GENEDGE, Virginia's best public resource to help existing manufacturing and industry innovate, compete, and grow, is excited to announce the official launch of the Virginia SMART Manufacturing Accelerator (VSMA) program . Supported by a $2,600,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains, through President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the program aims to transform Virginia's small and mid-sized manufacturers (SMMs) by providing them with the tools and expertise to harness Industry 4.0 technologies.A Holistic Approach to Smart ManufacturingAs the lead for the DOE-supported Smart Manufacturing Accelerator and a member of the MEP National NetworkTM, GENEDGE is focused on accelerating the adoption of smart manufacturing technologies for small and medium manufacturing businesses in Virginia.The VSMA program will offer a comprehensive suite of resources including:.Technical Webinars: Offering manufacturers an in-depth look into cutting-edge Industry 4.0 technologies..Hands-On Workshops: Providing practical training for integrating smart manufacturing solutions into operations..Workforce Development Curriculum: Focused on enhancing skills for the modern digital manufacturing environment, for use in trade and technical schools, apprenticeship programs, and community college certificate programs..Consulting Services: Tailored support for SMMs to help them implement these advanced technologies, driving improvements in efficiency, sustainability, and profitability.Collaborative Partnerships for Lasting ImpactThe VSMA program will benefit from collaboration with a number of key partners, including Virginia Tech, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia State University, Old Dominion University – Virginia Digital Maritime Center, the Commonwealth Center for Advanced Manufacturing, the Virginia Community College System, Virginia Department of Small Business & Supplier Diversity, Virginia Department of Labor & Industry, and DHCD – Go Virginia Economic Development. These partnerships ensure that the program provides Virginia manufacturers with unparalleled expertise and access to the latest technological advancements.Perspectives from Key Leadership and PartnersBill Donohue, Executive Director of GENEDGE, expressed,“We are proud to launch the VSMA program in partnership with some of Virginia's top academic and industry leaders. This initiative represents a critical step forward in helping Virginia's manufacturers leverage smart technologies to become more competitive on both the national and global stage.”Jeff Shook, Program Manager, stated,“VSMA is designed to meet Virginia manufacturers wherever they currently reside in digital maturity. All Virginia manufacturers will be able to explore how best to implement technology in their own facilities, from applying basic sensors, to scaling the entire supply chain through high powered computing assets. VSMA will allow manufacturers to confidently invest in both people and advanced technologies to become more competitive and profitable. We're excited to collaborate with our partners to bring smart manufacturing capabilities to Virginia's manufacturing base.”About GENEDGESince 1992, GENEDGE has served the manufacturing supply chain as Virginia's best public resource to help industry innovate, compete, and grow. GENEDGE delivers these services on behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia through high quality consulting, training, and programmatic solutions. A member of the MEP National NetworkTM, and the lead for Virginia's DOE supported Smart Manufacturing Accelerator (VSMA), we service a market of over 13,844 companies, with nearly 439,848 employees, that produces 14% of Virginia's GDP.For more information about the VSMA program and how to participate, please contact Jeff Shook, Program Manager, ..., (540) 487-0049.To stay abreast of VSMA activities, please visit our website at

