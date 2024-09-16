IN-FLIGHT Data Launches 5-Day Drone Training Class At Springbank And Okotoks Airports

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Advanced RPAS Training and Flight Review

Student Lounge at Springbank with airside view

Okotoks Air Ranch airport

Designed for commercial drone pilots, managers, as well as organizations and agencies looking to integrate drones and drone docks into operations.

- Chris Healy, President, IN-FLIGHT DataCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IN-FLIGHT Data, a Canadian leader in advanced drone operations and training, is excited to announce a new 5-day comprehensive drone training class, taking place from October 16 to October 20, 2024. The training will be held at both Springbank and Okotoks airports, offering a unique hands-on learning experience for drone pilots looking to enhance their skills and meet the latest industry requirements.IN-FLIGHT Data is a Registered Education Provider with Transport Canada since 2016, was last audited in July 2024 with no findings, and has successfully trained more than 4,000 students from across Canada.Course OverviewThe training class will cover a wide range of topics, including advanced drone operations, regulatory compliance, and real-world applications for commercial and public safety use. Pilots will also learn about safety procedures, emergency protocols, and risk management, all while gaining valuable flight time in a controlled airspace environment."This training is perfect for those looking to step up their drone skills in operations," said Chris Healy, President of IN-FLIGHT Data. "With the growing demand for skilled drone pilots in many industrial sectors, this course provides the essential knowledge and practical experience needed to pass the exam, and excel in today's competitive drone industry."Who Should Attend?The course is designed for commercial drone pilots, construction managers, and inspection personnel, as well as organizations and agencies looking to integrate drones and drone docks into their operations. Participants will benefit from the company's extensive expertise, particularly in Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) and complex operations, making it ideal for those aiming to conduct high-risk or high-accuracy missions.Training Highlights.5 days of hands-on flight training at both Springbank and Okotoks airports..Comprehensive curriculum on advanced drone operations, including airspace management, mission planning, and real-world case studies..Expert instruction from experienced pilots who specialize in high-risk operations..Certification upon course completion, meeting Canadian federal requirements for commercial drone operations.Registration InformationInterested participants are encouraged to register early, as space is very limited. For more information and to register, visit or contact the IN-FLIGHT Data team directly.________________________________________About IN-FLIGHT DataIN-FLIGHT Data is a Canadian leader in commercial drone operations, specializing in high-risk, complex environments. The experienced teams at IN-FLIGHT Data have successfully trained over 4,000 students from across Canada, from Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) to public safety operations, construction and environmental stewardship, IN-FLIGHT Data delivers cutting-edge drone training to industries across Canada.

Chris Healy

IN-FLIGHT Data Inc.

+1 403-512-8805

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.