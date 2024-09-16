SCT Advisory Proudly Sponsors CSCMP EDGE 2024, Leading The Way In Supply Chain Innovation And Networking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Matthew Butler, Founder and Managing Partner at SCT AdvisoryCHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SCT (Supply Chain Transformation) Advisory is excited to announce its sponsorship and participation in the upcoming CSCMP EDGE 2024 , one of the most anticipated supply chain events of the year. The event will take place from September 29th - October 2nd at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Nashville, Tennessee.Comprised of operations and technology experts, SCT Advisory is known for its interdisciplinary approach to supply chain strategy and execution. With a focus on aligning supply chain investment with disruptive business strategies, SCT provides pragmatic guidance and strategic investment insights across Planning, Transportation, and Warehousing. Their services include supply chain strategy development, automation budgeting and design, software capabilities assessments, vendor selections, program planning, and transformation oversight, helping businesses navigate the complexities of modern supply chains.CSCMP EDGE is a premier event that brings together industry experts, thought leaders, and technology providers to explore the latest trends and advancements in logistics and supply chain management. As a leader in this space, SCT Advisory is thrilled to showcase its strategic supply chain expertise at the event.“We are delighted to be a Preferred Sponsor of CSCMP EDGE 2024,” said Matthew Butler, Founder and Managing Partner at SCT Advisory.“This event provides an excellent platform to learn, share, and engage with other industry professionals. We're eager to demonstrate how our services can drive sustainable growth for organizations and help businesses thrive in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.”Event Details:What: CSCMP EDGE 2024When: September 29th - October 2nd, 2024Where: Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TennesseeRegistration: To register for CSCMP EDGE 2024, visit: cscmpedgeConnect with SCT Advisory: Attend Adventures through Unfamiliar Territory: New-to-you Technology Selection and Implementation Strategies on Monday, September 30th at 3:45 pmAbout SCT AdvisorySCT (Supply Chain Transformation) Advisory consists of operations and technology experts and thought leaders. The firm provides interdisciplinary expertise to deliver strategic guidance and roadmaps across Planning, Transportation, and Warehousing, aligning supply chain capabilities with business strategy. Focused services include supply chain strategy, assessments, vendor selections, program planning, and automation. Learn more at: sct-advisory .About CSCMPSince 1963, the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) has supported the supply chain management community through their mission to lead the supply chain profession by connecting, developing, and educating the world's supply chain management and logistics professionals throughout their careers. Learn more at: cscmp.

