Long-Term Care Processes Get Another Positive Boost: Reside Admission's Vendorconnect Makes Its Debut

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Hillel Efron, COO of Ovitsky Vision CareCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An exciting new advancement in long-term care (LTC) admissions is live in as of today. Reside Admissions , the leader in transforming admissions beyond PDF to an integrated workflow management platform, today introduced VendorConnect, its latest admissions simplification innovation.Every moment counts in LTC. Reside VendorConnect automates vendor paperwork during the admission process, reducing administrative burden and allowing providers to focus more on resident care."We're weaving a digital spiderweb of seamless connections across long-term care," says Ari Shabat, CEO of Reside."VendorConnect is our latest thread, linking vendors directly into the admission process. No more staff chasing forms, no more vendors waiting on paperwork. We're automating the entire flow, routing documents instantly to where they need to go. It's a triple win – operators save time and money, vendors get their forms faster, and everyone can focus more on providing exceptional resident care."Key features of VendorConnect include:.Automated form delivery during admissions.Secure, instant document routing.Enhanced compliance safeguardsThis launch represents another step in Reside's quest to transform long-term care admissions from a lengthy, outdated process into an efficient, effective, and fast experience for all.Early adopters of VendorConnect are already seeing significant benefits. Hillel Efron, COO of Ovitsky Vision Care, shares his experience: "Who would've believed there would be a day when we would not have to chase down consent forms? Reside's VendorConnect has been a revelation for us."About ResideReside Admissions tames the beast of admissions complexity for long-term care, offering a supportive hand and compassionate guidance every step of the way. Reside's revolutionary connected admissions and workflow management platform goes beyond PDF. It streamlines operations, overcomes census crises, and empowers operators to conquer compliance challenges and reclaim focus on exceptional resident care. Trusted by 800+ facilities and recognized as a top 10% PointClickCare Marketplace Partner, Reside is an ally in the fight for a better first impression and operational excellence.

Bonni Kaplan DeWoskin

Reside Admissions

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.