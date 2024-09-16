Conteq Expo 24 Kicks Start At QNCC

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah and HE the Minister of Jassim bin Saif bin Ahmed al-Sulaiti Monday inaugurated ConteQ 24 at Qatar National Centre (QNCC). This was in the presence of the president of the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) Dr Engineer Saad bin Ahmad al-Muhannadi, dignitaries from entities and ambassadors.

Held under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, the is a collaborative effort between four governmental entities namely the Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MOCI), the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), the Ministry of Labour (MOL), and the Public Works Authority 'Ashghal', with NeXTfairs for conferences & Exhibitions as the organiser.

Running until September 18, the exhibition features more than 60 speakers and 250 exhibitors and partners with the attendance of global tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Siemens, Huawei, and IBM event is expected to attract more than 15,000 visitors. The exhibition brings about a technological shift in the construction and services sectors over a 3-day period.

