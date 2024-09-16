CACI Adopts NCMA Contract Management Standard

(MENAFN- 3BL) RESTON, Va., September 16, 2024 /3BL/ - CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI ) announced today that it has joined a select few early adopters of the National Contract Management Association's (NCMA) Contract Management StandardTM (CMS). With this adoption, CACI strengthens its commitment to providing innovation and attaining excellence by guaranteeing that its contract management professionals have the requisite skills and expertise to seamlessly align with the government's standards.

“Aligning NCMA CMS with CACI's rigorous training and development program will transform our contract professionals into true business leaders,” said CACI Senior Vice President of Contracts and Subcontracts Amanda Christian.“This trusted partnership between industry and government equips us to drive enhanced collaboration and better communication and continue serving as an ethical role model in our industry.”

CACI is adopting the NCMA American National Standard Institute Approved CMS as the basis for hiring, career development, and training contract management professionals. The company is committed to providing robust career opportunities for contract management professionals and leveraging advancements, like use of a common language through adoption of the CMS. This aligns with other adoptions of the CMS by the Department of Defense, civilian agencies of the U.S. government, industry, and institutions of higher education in their training and education programs.

