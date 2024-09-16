INQTEL PTY LTD TO PARTNER WITH PCI SECURITY STANDARDS COUNCIL TO HELP SECURE PAYMENT DATA WORLDWIDE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inqtel Logo

PCI SSC Company Promo

As Council's Newest Associate Participating Organization, INQTEL to Contribute to The Development of PCI Security Standards.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inqtel Expands Fintech Innovations Across Asia-Pacific.

Inqtel Pty Ltd , along with its subsidiaries Inqtel Japan LLC and Inqtel Taiwan Ltd , is proud to announce its continued leadership in delivering cutting-edge solutions across the Asia-Pacific region.

Specializing in a wide range of services, Inqtel offers advanced capabilities in mobile banking, customizable KYC (Know Your Customer) and KYB (Know Your Business) protocols, transaction monitoring, fraud prevention, and risk management tools; announced today that it has joined the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) as a new Associate Participating Organization.

INQTEL will work with the PCI SSC to help secure payment data worldwide through the ongoing development and adoption of the PCI Security Standards.

The PCI SSC leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing flexible, industry-driven, and effective data security standards and programs.

Global industry collaboration is critical to this mission. The Council's Participating Organizations program brings together industry leaders to strategize about how to protect payment data from the latest threats and to anticipate the needs of an ever-changing payment ecosystem.

As an Associate Participating Organization, INQTEL adds its voice to the standards development process and will collaborate with a growing community to improve payment security worldwide. INQTEL will also have the opportunity to recommend new initiatives for consideration to the PCI Security Standards Council and share cross-sector experiences and best practices at the annual PCI Community Meetings.

“In an era of increasingly sophisticated attacks on systems, PCI Security Standards and resources help organizations secure payment data and prevent, detect and mitigate attacks that can lead to costly data breaches,” said Gina Gobeyn, Executive Director of the PCI Security Standards Council.“By joining as an Associate Participating Organization, INQTEL has the opportunity to play an active part in improving payment security globally by helping drive awareness and adoption of PCI Security Standards.”

INQTEL | THE FUTURE ECHOS THE PAST

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with the PCI SSC on LinkedIn. Join the conversation on X (formerly Twitter) @PCISSC. Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog. Listen to the Coffee with the Council podcast.

INNOVATING TODAY, SHAPING TOMORROW'S FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS.

Media contacts:

PCI Security Standards Council

Alicia Malone

781-876-8917

...

Diamond Gerakios

Inqtel Pty Ltd

email us here

Advanced Inqtel iOS Android Digital Payment Solutions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.