Newly Released Analysis Shows That Family Meals Are Alive And Well

Family meals free from distractions provide a chance to positively influence eating behavior and improve and well-being.

Americans Recognize Emotional and Physical Benefits of Eating Together During National Family Meals Month

David Fikes, executive director of the FMI Foundation

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- More than 80% of Americans are consuming the same or more family meals in the past year, according to new data released by the FMI Foundation . More than 90% expect they will continue doing so in the future. These findings, along with data supporting the benefits of family meals, were released as part of the“Staying Strong with Family Meals” Barometer, a recurring quantitative study among a nationally representative sample of Americans.

The data shows that more than half of those surveyed associate family meals with feelings of connectedness, including having conversations and more time spent together. These activities, alongside spending more time together outside, top the list for consumers' plans to stay connected moving forward.

It appears that consumers are paying attention to the thousands of scientific studies that document the benefits of family meals. For example, the Barometer data suggests that many Americans believe family meals impact physical well-being, with 41% saying they are healthier and 42% saying they are more balanced than meals eaten alone. Emotional health is also a driver, with 43% believing family meals are relaxing, and around one-third (30%) saying family meals help them feel calm. Regardless of the reason, 62% say they are more likely to share family meals, having seen the benefits.

While the reasons for enjoying family meals have been somewhat consistent over the years, the way in which people gather appears to be shifting. Forty-five percent say they eat at the table, down from 51% in 2023. Similarly, 41% say they always eat in the same room, down from 45% last year.

Remarkably, one-quarter of those surveyed say their family meals are free from cell phones and other electronics. The FMI Foundation strives to see this number increase over time, based on research that shows distractions at mealtimes are associated with greater intake of unhealthy food and a less positive mealtime emotional climate.

Given this priority, the FMI Foundation is a proud supporter of the #FoodNotPhones initiative, a reminder to put down the phones during mealtimes to enjoy and reconnect with family, friends and those around the table. FMI hopes the feelings of connectedness resulting from family meals will help Americans combat the lack of social connection that poses a significant risk to individual health and longevity, according to the U.S. Surgeon General.

"More than 35 years of research and thousands of studies from around the world document that family meals (no matter how you define 'family') boost both physical and mental health,” said David Fikes, executive director of the FMI Foundation.“In addition to the well-documented physical and health benefits, evidence supports that family meals improve family connectedness, communication, expressiveness, and problem-solving."

National Family Meals Month TM is celebrated each September for the last decade. This national initiative has generated so much momentum that it is now known as the Family Meals Movement . Embraced year-round, the movement raises awareness for the many benefits of family meals. Learn more about the physical, mental and social benefits of family meals at familymealsmovement and follow #familymealsmonth and #familymealsmovement on social media.

