Northernstill Wants You To Make Up, Not Break Up

Pop duo Northernstill announces new single Make Up

Pop Duo Delivers Message of Always Working Things Out with New Single 'Make Up'

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Northernstill , the inspirational pop duo on the rise, is gaining attention with their new single Make Up -a playful pop anthem urging couples to reconcile and work through their differences. Known for emotionally charged lyrics and addictive melodies, Northernstill fuses pop, soul, and vintage vibes to craft music that hits home, especially for those in relationships.

Make Up marks a turning point for Northernstill as they step away from the country-pop genre they started in. "The country-pop scene is crowded with married duos, but more than that, it just wasn't us," said Tim Otis of Northernstill. "Amanda and I are naturally drawn to more soulful, rhythmic sounds. And when piano leads the track, we know we're where we belong."

At its core, Make Up delivers the duo's message of“imperfect commitment”-choosing love over conflict and moving forward together, even when things aren't perfect. "Relationships aren't easy and no matter how hard it gets, it's important to communicate openly, honestly, and often," said Amanda Otis. "This song reminds us that working through the tough moments can bring you closer."

For Make Up, Northernstill enlisted the help of Grammy Award-nominated producer Sal Oliveri (Pink, Chris Stapleton, Lee Brice). The track blends piano, synth, drums, guitars, and a string quartet, underscoring its message of reconciliation. A crackling vinyl sound bookends the track, giving it a nostalgic, timeless feel.

While Make Up is a departure from their earlier sound, it's only the beginning of their evolution. Northernstill is moving toward a style that reflects pop powerhouse One Republic, but with the intimacy of Gavin DeGraw and Sara Bareilles fronting the band. "I've always loved Ryan Tedder's style-his vocals and lyrical phrasing are on point," Tim Otis added. "He makes every song feel both epic and personal, and that's something we want to bring to our music."

Make Up is now available on all major streaming platforms.



About Northernstill

Northernstill is a Nashville-based inspirational pop duo known for their heartfelt lyrics and a sound that blends pop and soul. Their music centers on themes of commitment, perseverance, and togetherness, reminding listeners that love is always worth fighting for. For more information, including stories about their journey as a couple, visit northernstill.

