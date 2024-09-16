Wonderful® Pistachios Launches Limited-Edition No Shells Holiday Flavor: Sweet Cinnamon

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time ever, Wonderful Pistachios has unveiled a limited-edition seasonal No Shells flavor: Sweet Cinnamon. This holiday exclusive is a blend of sweet spice and everything nice. The pistachios taste like a healthy, guilt-free cinnamon roll with a welcomed crunchy twist.



No Shells Sweet Cinnamon is available now through the end of 2024 in retailers throughout the U.S. and on in 5.5-ounce bags. With six grams of protein in every serving, the new flavor is a sweet spin on better-for-you snacking and capitalizes on the demand for seasonal flavors.

“As consumers look for festive treats this holiday season, they can often feel guilty for overindulging,” said Diana Salsa, Vice President of Marketing for Wonderful Pistachios.“We are excited to offer a delicious, guilt-free snack that can double as a great stocking stuffer and is a sweet alternative to those indulgent holiday desserts!”

In the spirit of holiday cheer, No Shells Sweet Cinnamon showcases eye-catching packaging that creatively builds upon Wonderful Pistachios' iconic No Shells bag. The holiday-themed design features festive snowflakes and cinnamon sticks tied with a plaid ribbon.

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Sweet Cinnamon joins an already strong lineup of award-winning No Shells flavors, including Chili Roasted, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Honey Roasted, Jalapeño Lime, Sea Salt & Pepper, and Smoky Barbecue, and is the first sweet flavor launch since introducing No Shells Honey Roasted in 2019. In consumer taste tests, No Shells Sweet Cinnamon scored on par with the brand's highest performing flavors.

The new flavor will be available to retailers in a custom Sweet Cinnamon-themed 72-count holiday display. A festive balloon will also be offered as an additional display accessory to help drive impulse purchases while No Shells Sweet Cinnamon is in stores for the remainder of the year.

This launch will be supported by a dedicated digital campaign and content creator partnerships to increase awareness on social media, public relations activations, and retail-specific programs to drive purchases at the store-level.

For more information visit WonderfulPistachios.com, or Get Crackin' with @wonderfulpistachios on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

About Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios, America's #1 Nut, is available in six In-Shell varieties and eight No Shells varieties for a perfect guilt-free snack. Made by the world's largest integrated pistachio processor and marketer located in California's Central Valley, Wonderful Pistachios are Non-GMO Project Verified, providing a smart, healthy choice for consumers around the world. Wonderful Pistachios can be found in stores globally and online.

Wonderful Pistachios is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held company with a portfolio that includes other No. 1 brands such as POM Wonderful, FIJI Water, Wonderful Halos, JUSTIN wine, and Teleflora. For more information about Wonderful Pistachios, please visit , or follow Wonderful Pistachios on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok . To learn more about The Wonderful Company's corporate social responsibility impact, visit .

