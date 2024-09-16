VIVA Creative Named Production Partner For The Inaugural Congressional Record Event On Capitol Hill

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVA Creative , a global production company headquartered in the Washington, D.C. region, announced its role as the official production partner for the first annual "Congressional Record" event. This high-profile evening, hosted by prominent organizations such as the Kennedy Center, Roll Call, Library of Congress, and the Recording Academy, takes place on September 17, 2024, on Capitol Hill.

An Evening of Music and Unity Supporting The Importance of Arts Education

Held in conjunction with the Congressional Musicians Caucus and the Congressional Arts Caucus, this event will feature the musical talents of bipartisan members of Congress while emphasizing the vital role of art and arts education. The evening will include luminaries in the arts and arts education, remarks from members of Congress, and a few surprises.

VIVA Creative's Role

VIVA Creative partnered with the Congressional Record team in the creative design of the event and will manage audiovisual production, lighting, video content, and concert-quality music production. With over twenty years of experience producing experiences for brands such as Honda, Norwegian Cruise Lines, and the Oprah Winfrey Network, VIVA Creative is uniquely qualified to support the complex production aspects of this event within the venue constraints and production guidelines of the historic Capitol building.

"VIVA has produced concerts with artists like Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Yo-Yo Ma, Alicia Keys, Kristin Chenoweth, and many more, but this is the first time we've had the honor of producing an event that showcases the musical talents of members of Congress, in the iconic U.S. Capitol. It's a very special experience," said Lorne Greene, VIVA Creative's CEO.

Congressional Record's founders and organizers, Geoff Browning and Kevin Canafax shared, "VIVA Creative are masters of their craft. Working with them on this event has been a humbling, inspiring, and thrilling experience. We're proud of what we're creating together, and look forward to sharing it with friends of the arts on Capitol Hill."

"In our work at VIVA, we see the transformative power of art and music firsthand, and how artistic experiences uplift communities and ignite creativity. Congressional support for arts education plays a crucial role in laying the groundwork for a thriving creative economy," said Emily Greene, Chief Creative Officer of VIVA Creative.

"Creativity is woven into the fabric of our company," stated Joe Talbott, creative executive at VIVA. "Our dedicated creative and production teams are thrilled to channel their energy and expertise into the Congressional Record event as it aligns with our core values."

Join the Celebration

To learn more about Congressional Record – and perhaps to score one of the very limited number of tickets – visit



About VIVA Creative

VIVA Creative is a global leader in experiential marketing for over 20 years. Known for uniting people through events, content, digital activations, and campaigns that inspire action, VIVA has gathered presidents, heads of state, entrepreneurs, and icons on the world stage. With in-house studios, VIVA creates powerful stories for screens of every size, from television to jumbotrons to mobile phones. Proudly a certified woman and minority-owned business, VIVA serves clients with exceptional strategy, creativity, and service.

Media Contact

Emily Greene

President and Chief Creative Officer

VIVA Creative

301-670-9700

[email protected]



SOURCE VIVA Creative

