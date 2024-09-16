Burgerfi® Debuts St. Johns Beachwalk Location With Grand Opening Celebration, Sept. 28

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Enjoy Free Fries with Any Purchase and More Delicious Giveaways!

ST. JOHNS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BurgerFi®, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc., is continuing to grow its footprint in the Sunshine State with a new location at St. Johns Beachwalk. The community is invited to the grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 28, 2024, starting at 11:00 am at 345 Beachwalk Shore Dr, #101.The event will feature live entertainment, giveaways, delectable BurgerFi favorites, and more. All attendees on grand opening day will receive Free Fries with any purchase from open to close.The new location will be led by franchisee David J. Tennyson , a seasoned business professional from a family of franchise owners. Tennyson's extensive experience includes successfully operating seven Subway locations in the St. Augustine market, making him a valuable addition to the BurgerFi family.“We are thrilled to have David join the BurgerFi family,” said Carl Bachmann , CEO of BurgerFi International.“David's experience in franchising and his focus on delivering operational excellence make him a great fit for our brand. His decision to invest in BurgerFi speaks to the momentum of our franchise system and our commitment to serving fresh, high-quality food. We know his experience and passion will bring something special to the St. Johns Beachwalk community, and we can't wait to see the positive impact he'll make.”With a proven track record in operations management, marketing, and growth planning, Tennyson is eager to bring his expertise to BurgerFi.“Our mission is to provide high-quality food and exceptional service, creating a welcoming and enjoyable dining experience for our customers,” said Tennyson, owner of BurgerFi St. Johns Beachwalk.“We look forward to building a culture of teamwork and respect among our employees and striving for excellence in how we serve our customers, support our staff, and engage with the community.”The BurgerFi St. Johns Beachwalk location will also feature a daily Happy Hour Beer & Wine BOGO from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Guests can enjoy BurgerFi's signature 100% Natural Angus Beef Burgers, Fresh-Cut Fries, Beer Battered Onion Rings, and award-winning VegeFi® Burger, and more!The restaurant is over 2,200 square feet and features a convenient mobile and digital order pick-up window, allowing guests to grab their orders without leaving their vehicles. BurgerFi St. Johns Beachwalk will be open daily from 11 am - 10 pm.Takeout, and online ordering for pickup or delivery will be via the BurgerFi App and website. The app is available through the App Store or Google Play. For more information about BurgerFi, visit or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @BurgerFi.About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)BurgerFi® is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi was named“The Very Best Burger” at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival, awarded #1“Best Fast Food Burger” in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards,“Best Fast Casual Restaurant” in USA Today's 10 Best 2024 Readers' Choice Awards for the fourth consecutive year, and Fast Casual's Top Ten Brands for 11 consecutive years.

