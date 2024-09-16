Afghan Film Festival Attracts Local, Int'l Nominees

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Afghan backs its cinema to host a national festival in the country, in a bid to encourage the struggling cinematographers, actors, producers, and film artists.

The national film festival will be the country's first project after decades and is expected to be held upcoming November.

The Festival is planned to take place Saturday 21st of November over in 18 different governmental and private saloons across the capital.

“Afghan film definitely senses urgency for the support from both government and private sectors,” Mariam Jahanbeen festival's project manager said to Khaama press. “Private sectors have held ceremonies before but this time the persuasion comes from the government side.”

Filmmakers from both inside and outside of the country are welcome to participate in this iconic event.

Main objective of the 10-day festival is to encourage the culture of film making and promoting filmmakers to compete for the bests in the future.

The films ready for nomination are categorized into five aspects as indicated by the Afghan film officials, giving filmmakers two months to submit their unlimited entries to Lajaward film festival.

“A total number of 55 movies will be selected in the nominations,” Maryam further said.

The selection list will include Fiction films, short fiction films, documentary films, short documentary movies, and animation movies. The festival will help the filmmakers produce good movies as they will be assessed every year and the country's cinema will be reviewed through it.

“By now the Afghan film department has received 40 films which are currently under review for selections”. Maryam added.

Movies between 2003 and 2020 are to be selected as nominees and the festival will continue for 10 days followed by the final awards to be given on the last day.

