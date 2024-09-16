Viking Pest Control Opens New Office In Bethlehem, PA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Award-Winning Pest Control Company Expands Reach to Better Serve the Lehigh Valley

- Eric Gunner, Pest Management ProfessionalBASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Viking Pest Control is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch office in Bethlehem, PA, enabling the acclaimed company to better service homes and businesses in the Lehigh Valley. Viking has partnered with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce and is excited to be a part of such a robust business community. Together, they are hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening on September 18, from 4:00-6:00 pm at 3400 Bath Pike, Suite 100, Bethlehem, PA 18017.Viking Pest offers award-winning pest control services and has been recognized on multiple national and regional "best of" lists for pest control, mosquito services, termite services, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Publications praising Viking include Forbes Home, The Spruce, Better Homes and Gardens, CNN Underscored, and Real Simple. Viking Pest also has more than 2,000 five-star reviews on Google and an A rating from the Better Business Bureau.Viking Pest is a QualityPro member, meaning its customers will receive professional pest management solutions performed by certified individuals,. Viking also holds GreenPro membership, meaning it is a leader in sustainable pest control standards. Additionally, Viking is the region's exclusive provider of Anticimex SMART Rodent Control."We're excited to broaden our reach in Pennsylvania," says Eric Gunner, Pest Management Professional. "For over 40 years, Viking Pest Control has been a trusted name in home and business pest management. It is an honor and privilege to serve even more people in this great state."With its changing seasons and temperatures, Pennsylvania's diverse landscape provides numerous opportunities for pests to reproduce and invade homes and businesses. As a GreenPro Certified company, Viking Pest Control technicians are trained to handle infestations within the state's environmentally diverse areas, ensuring treatments are specific and effective. The company focuses on controlling pest concerns from the source, minimizing the impact on the health of people, pets, and the environment.For more information on Viking's extended coverage in Pennsylvania, call 800-618-2847 or visit their website .

