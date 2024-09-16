Bluenord ASA - Minutes From Extraordinary General Meeting
OSLO, Norway, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA (the "Company") has today held an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") as a digital meeting through the solution Lumi AGM.
All items on the agenda were resolved in accordance with the proposals. Following this, the Board of Directors of the Company consists of:
-
Glen Ole Rødland (chair)
-
Robert J. McGuire (board member)
-
Marianne Lie (board member)
-
Tone Kristin Omsted (board member)
-
Peter Coleman (board member)
-
Kristin Færøvik (board member)
-
Joäo Saraiva e Silva (board member)
Minutes from the EGM are attached to this notice and will be made available on the Company's website: .
This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: [email protected]
