Bluenord ASA - Minutes From Extraordinary General Meeting

All items on the agenda were resolved in accordance with the proposals. Following this, the Board of Directors of the Company consists of:

Glen Ole Rødland (chair)

Robert J. McGuire (board member)

Marianne Lie (board member)

Tone Kristin Omsted (board member)

Peter Coleman (board member)

Kristin Færøvik (board member)

Joäo Saraiva e Silva (board member)

Minutes from the EGM are attached to this notice and will be made available on the Company's website: .

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Phone: +47 915 28 501

Email: [email protected]



