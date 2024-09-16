Azerbaijan's Energy Exports Highlighted By Minister
9/16/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Last year and in the first eight months of this year, 41 million
tons of oil and 37 billion cubic meters of gas were supplied to
Turkiye and global markets through these pipelines,
Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of
Energy.
Minister Parviz Shahbazov mentioned this during his speech at
the fourth meeting of the energy ministers of the Organization of
Turkic States (OTS), held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
He highlighted that energy cooperation is a strategic pillar of
relations between Turkish states. The Azerbaijan-Turkiye energy
partnership, including projects like BTC, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum,
TANAP, and the Southern Gas Corridor, significantly contributes to
the energy security of many countries.
This year, Azerbaijan is expected to deliver 9.8 billion cubic
meters of its 25 billion cubic meters of gas exports to Turkiye and
12.5 billion cubic meters to Europe.
The minister also noted that the agreement to transport 2
million tons of Kazakh oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan
pipeline, with plans to gradually increase this volume, underscores
Azerbaijan's role as a unifying force between Central Asia,
Turkiye, and Europe.
Additionally, it was reported that Azerbaijan's trade turnover
with member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic
States (OTS) exceeded $9 billion last year. These countries
invested $18.2 billion in Azerbaijan's economy, while Azerbaijan
invested $20.3 billion in these countries.
