Eucerin® Expands Eczema Relief Line With New Eczema Relief Hydrogel

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eucerin® , #1 best-selling eczema brand recommended by dermatologists, is proud to announce the expansion of its Eczema Relief line with the introduction of the NEW Eczema Relief Hydroge . Developed with guidance from a Dermatologist Advisory Board, this innovative product offers an effective solution for those living with eczema.



Eucerin Eczema Relief Hydrogel is a game-changer in eczema care. Its ultra-lightweight and fast-absorbing clinically proven formula immediately soothes irritation from eczema. Hydrogel's instant cool sensation when applied to the skin and clinically proven efficacy makes it a welcome addition to any daily skincare routine.

Key benefits of Eucerin Eczema Relief Hydrogel:



Clinically proven efficacy: Proven to immediately soothe eczema-related irritation, formulated with colloidal oatmeal, ceramide-3, licochalcone A, and hyaluronic acid.

Itch relief: Soothes and helps relieve itch for up to 12 hours.

Fast-absorbing formula: The lightweight formula absorbs into the skin quickly to immediately soothe irritation from eczema.

Gentle on the skin: Hypoallergenic, and free from steroids, fragrances, dyes, and parabens. . 24-hour hydration: Helps to intensely moisturize and strengthen the skin's protective moisture barrier.



Eucerin Eczema Relief Hydrogel joins a comprehensive range of eczema-focused products, including the Eczema Relief Cream, Eczema Relief Cream & Body Wash, and Eczema Relief Flare-Up Treatment.

Eucerin's new Relief Hydrogel is available now for purchase at Amazon.com .

