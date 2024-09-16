Clone Cops Sells Out Nashville Film Festival Screening

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Movie still frame from Clone Cops, featuring Phillip Cordell

Movie still frame from Clone Cops, featuring Ravi Patel

Clone Cops Movie Poster

Shortly after tickets went on sale for the 55th Nashville Festival, Sci-Fi/Comedy feature film Clone Cops promptly sold out their hometown screening.

- Phillip CordellNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shortly after the tickets went on sale for the 55th Nashville Film Festival Sept 19-25, 2024, Sci-Fi/Comedy feature film Clone Cops promptly sold out their hometown screening.“We were overwhelmed and incredibly grateful for the speed with which our screening sold out,” said Clone Cops Actor/Co-Writer/Producer Phillip Cordell.“As soon as tickets became available, we bought a handful for our family and friends who have been waiting years to see the film. Little did we know that the rest of the tickets would sell out within a matter of minutes.”Cordell attributes the swift sellout to a number of factors including the film's placement in the Nashville Film Festival Schedule and its robust Social Media presence.“We've been active on Social for so long, it was great to see that payoff in the form of genuine, measurable enthusiasm for our film,” he said.Starring Ravi Patel (Transformers, Animal Control), Steve Byrne (Sullivan & Son, The Opening Act), Quinlann Ashe (Ozark, Brockmire), Ted Welch (Killers of the Flower Moon, The Help), Cordell (Nashville Dads Club) and a host of others, Clone Cops is set in a future dumbed down by next-day-delivery, where a gang of outlaws must defend their lives against an endless assault from the hottest product on the market, a disposable police force cloned in a lab and programmed for violence.The film was directed by Danny Dones, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Cordell. Clone Cops plays like a comic book come to life with heavy influences from video game culture and 90's sci-fi/action/comedy films through the inspired cinematography of Corey Allen.Fans are invited to stay connected with Clone Cops @Clonecops on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook using the #clonecops for additional content.Clone Cops is produced by Nashville-based HiPhi Productions and was funded in part by a grant from the Tennessee Entertainment Commission.For more information, visitNashville Film Fest Schedule, NAFF, NAFF Schedule

Phillip Cordell

Hi Phi Productions

+1 615-485-7869

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Clone Cops Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.