Massive Forest Fire Raging In Donetsk Region Amid Russian Shelling

For two days, the rescuers have been extinguishing a massive forest fire in Donetsk region, the personnel of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia garrisons and forestry workers have been involved.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service , Ukrinform saw.

It is noted that last night the Russian military shelled the city of Lyman, causing forest fire which was spread hundreds of meters deep by a strong gusty wind.

Pyrotechnic experts have been examining approach routes for equipment and personnel to the epicenters of the fire. Constant monitoring of the situation is carried out by employing UAVs, firefighters are on duty near populated areas to prevent the fire from spreading," the message reads.

At 09:00, around 240 hectares of forest have been burned. The fire is being extinguished.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, massive fire was caused by the Russian airstrike in Sumy region.