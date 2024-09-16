Monday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The matches between Internacional vs Cuiabá in the Brasileirão Serie A and Rayo Vallecano vs Osasuna in LaLiga are the highlights of this Monday's football, September 16.
The day's schedule also includes matches from the Serie A, Liga Portugal, AFC Champions League, and FIFA Futsal World Cup, among others.
Game Times and Where to Watch Live football Games Today
Brasileirão Serie A
8:00 PM – Internacional vs Cuiabá – Sportv and Premiere
LaLiga
4:00 PM – Rayo Vallecano vs Osasuna – Disney+
Serie A
1:30 PM – Parma vs Udinese – Disney+
3:45 PM – Lazio vs Hellas Verona – ESPN 2 and Disney+
Liga Portugal
4:15 PM – Estrela Amadora vs Boavista – Disney+
AFC Champions League
1:00 PM – Al-Shorta vs Al-Nassr – ESPN 4 and Disney+
1:00 PM – Al-Ain vs Al-Sadd – Disney+
3:00 PM – Al-Ahli Saudi vs Persepolis – ESPN 4 and Disney+
3:00 PM – Esteghlal vs Al-Gharafa – Disney+
FIFA Futsal World Cup
9:30 AM – Portugal vs Panama – Sportv 2, Youtube/@CazeTV and FIFA+
9:30 AM – Iran vs Venezuela – FIFA+
12:00 PM – Guatemala vs France – Sportv 2, Youtube/@CazeTV and FIFA+
12:00 PM – Tajikistan vs Morocco – FIFA+
Where to Watch Internacional's Game Live Today for Brasileirão?
The Internacional vs Cuiabá game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 8:00 PM.
Which Football Games Will Be Broadcast Live Today?
Sportv
9:30 AM – Portugal vs Panama – FIFA Futsal World Cup
12:00 PM – Guatemala vs France – FIFA Futsal World Cup
8:00 PM – Internacional vs Cuiabá – Brasileirão
ESPN
1:00 PM – Al-Shorta vs Al-Nassr – AFC Champions League
3:00 PM – Al-Ahli Saudi vs Persepolis – AFC Champions League
3:45 PM – Lazio vs Hellas Verona – Serie A
4:00 PM – Birmingham City vs Wrexham – EFL League One
Premiere
8:00 PM – Internacional vs Cuiabá – Brasileirão
Where to Watch and Which Games Will Be Broadcast Live Online Today?
Disney+
1:00 PM – Al-Shorta vs Al-Nassr – AFC Champions League
1:00 PM – Al-Ain vs Al-Sadd – AFC Champions League
1:30 PM – Parma vs Udinese – Serie A
2:00 PM – Antalyaspor vs Adana Demirspor – Süperlig
3:00 PM – Al-Ahli Saudi vs Persepolis – AFC Champions League
3:00 PM – Esteghlal vs Al-Gharafa – AFC Champions League
3:30 PM – Almería vs Castellón – LaLiga 2
3:45 PM – Lazio vs Hellas Verona – Serie A
4:00 PM – Rayo Vallecano vs Osasuna – LaLiga
4:00 PM – Birmingham City vs Wrexham – EFL League One
4:15 PM – Estrela Amadora vs Boavista – Liga Portugal
9:00 PM – Independiente Rivadavia vs Defensa y Justicia – Campeonato Argentino
DAZN and Nosso Futebol
8:00 PM – Ferroviária vs Athletic Club – Brasileirão Série C
FIFA+
9:30 AM – Portugal vs Panama – FIFA Futsal World Cup
9:30 AM – Iran vs Venezuela – FIFA Futsal World Cup
12:00 PM – Guatemala vs France – FIFA Futsal World Cup
12:00 PM – Tajikistan vs Morocco – FIFA Futsal World Cup
OneFootball
11:00 AM – Mohammedan vs Northeast United – Indian Super League
12:00 PM – Kolos Kovalivka vs LNZ Cherkasy – Premyer Liga (Ukraine)
