Monday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The matches between Internacional vs Cuiabá in the Brasileirão and Rayo Vallecano vs Osasuna in LaLiga are the highlights of this Monday's football, September 16.



The day's schedule also includes matches from the Serie A, Portugal, AFC Champions League, and Futsal World Cup, among others.



Game Times and Where to Watch Live Games Today

Brasileirão Serie A





8:00 PM – Internacional vs Cuiabá – Sportv and Premiere





4:00 PM – Rayo Vallecano vs Osasuna – Disney+







1:30 PM – Parma vs Udinese – Disney+

3:45 PM – Lazio vs Hellas Verona – ESPN 2 and Disney+





4:15 PM – Estrela Amadora vs Boavista – Disney+







1:00 PM – Al-Shorta vs Al-Nassr – ESPN 4 and Disney+



1:00 PM – Al-Ain vs Al-Sadd – Disney+



3:00 PM – Al-Ahli Saudi vs Persepolis – ESPN 4 and Disney+

3:00 PM – Esteghlal vs Al-Gharafa – Disney+







9:30 AM – Portugal vs Panama – Sportv 2, Youtube/@CazeTV and FIFA+



9:30 AM – Iran vs Venezuela – FIFA+



12:00 PM – Guatemala vs France – Sportv 2, Youtube/@CazeTV and FIFA+

12:00 PM – Tajikistan vs Morocco – FIFA+





