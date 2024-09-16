Al Sadd Aim For 'Positive' Start In Tough Al Ain Tie

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Al Sadd face a formidable challenge against Al Ain in their opener as Asia's top clubs enter a new era with the inaugural AFC (ACL) Elite kicking off today.

The new edition of the continental showpiece features 24 teams – divided into West and East leagues – as the number of participants were trimmed from 40 clubs following a revamp of the AFC Champions League.

Under a new Swiss League system, each team will play a total of eight group games with top eight finishers from each of the two regions securing their spots in the knockout rounds, which are scheduled in March. The final will be played on May 4, 2025.

Qatar's Al Sadd, Al Rayyan and Al Gharafa are among the 12 sides looking to advance from the West region.

Al Sadd will confront UAE's Al Ain – the winners of both the inaugural and the most recent edition of the AFC Champions League – in front of their home fans at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.

In a build up for their match against Hernan Crespo's side, Al Sadd suffered a shock 1-3 defeat to Umm Salal in the Qatar league on Friday.

But coach Felix Sanchez was hopeful his side will get off to a good start in the prestigious competition.

“We are looking forward to a positive start. Our preparations were short but all the players are excited and determined to give a good show,” Sanchez told a pre-match press conference yesterday.

“Al Ain are a very strong side having a good coach and players. It is going to be a big challenge in front of their home fans. But we also have a good side and we are confident of giving our best,” he added.

Al Sadd midfielder Tarek Salman said the team“will play to win” against Al Ain.

“We will be up against the title holders but we will do our best to achieve victory and please our fans,” said the Qatari international.

The match will begin at 7pm (Doha time) before Al Gharafa meet Esteghlal FC of Iran at Shahr-e Qods Stadium in Qods at 9pm.

The Cheetahs, led by coach Pedro Martins, secured their place in the group stage after defeating UAE's Shabab Al Ahli in a play-off.

Al Gharafa's domestic form has been less than ideal, with the team sitting fifth in the Ooredoo Stars League with just five points from four matches.

Martins is hoping for a better performance from his ranks against the home side who they are meeting for the first time since a 0-3 defeat in the group stage of the AFC Champions League 2010.

"We expect a tough and strong match. It is very important to start in a strong way and take three points from the match," he said yesterday.

Meanwhile, Al Rayyan will host Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in their opening match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium tomorrow.