Sidebar Welcomes Author And Professor Kim Wehle

SideBar podcast welcomes author and law professor Kim Wehle, author of the recently released book, Pardon Power: How the Pardon System Works - and Why

- Law Professor Kim WehleSANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes author and law professor Kim Wehle. Author of the recently released book, Pardon Power: How the Pardon System Works - and Why, Professor Wehle describes why the pardon power is only as virtuous as the person who controls it.“The power to pardon can be a righteous tool to remedy wrongful convictions, but it also can be used to obstruct investigations, benefit political allies, and reward the President's friends and family,” points out Wehle.Welcoming Wehle to SideBar, cohost Jackie Gardina, dean of The Colleges of Law Santa Barbara and Ventura, further notes that,“Kim is also the author of What You Need to Know About Voting – and Why and is an expert on the workings of the electoral system that has been a recent hot-topic conversation on SideBar with recent guests Dean Erwin Chemerinsky and historian Larry Goldstone.”“These are important discussions as we ramp up for the November 5th national elections,” agreed cohost Mitch Winick, dean of Monterey College of Law .“Kim warns us about the potential efforts underway to distort or disrupt the U.S. electoral system for selecting the president and warns that vigilance is necessary, locally and nationally,” said Winick.Wehle is an expert in constitutional law and the separation of powers, with particular emphasis on presidential power and administrative agencies. She is a tenured law professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, where she teaches Constitutional Law, Civil Procedure, Administrative law, and Federal Courts. She is also a legal contributor for ABC News and regularly writes for Politico, The Atlantic, and The Bulwark. She is author of four books, What You Need to Know about Voting-and Why, How to Read The Constitution-and Why, and How to Think Like a Lawyer-and Why: A Common-Sense Guide to Everyday Dilemmas. Her recently published book, Pardon Power: How the Pardon System Works-and Why was released September 2nd.A sought-out public speaker, Kim also served as an on-air legal analyst with CBS News during the first impeachment of former President Trump and has appeared regularly on numerous other networks, including CNN, NBC, BBC, Fox News, MSNBC, C-SPAN, NPR, PBS and Al Jazeera, and has written for The Guardian and the LA Times, among other publications.To listen to Professor Wehle's SideBar episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to .

