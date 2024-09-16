Conteq Expo24 Opens Today At QNCC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Advanced for and Services ConteQ 2024, the first of its kind, will kick off today, under the patronage of Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

This is a collaborative effort between four governmental entities: The of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Labour, and the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), with NeXTfairs for and Exhibitions as the organiser.

The three-day exhibition promises to bring about a technological shift in the construction and services sectors. Traditional innovation concepts of experts and investors will change as the exhibition opens its doors at Qatar National Convention Center from 16 to 18 September.

ConteQ Expo will set a great precedent as it offers new modern technologies and solutions in the construction and services sectors, with 60 speakers and 250 exhibitors, and with the participation of major global technology companies such as Google, Microsoft, Siemens, Huawei, and IBM.

The exhibition will feature several panel discussions with the participation of the most prominent speakers in the respective field to cover topics such as expanding the scope of modular construction, shaping tomorrow's workforce, and driving construction productivity using digital and smart solutions and automation, in addition to automation of artificial intelligence and the future of construction of 3D printers with other accompanying workshops at the exhibition.

A day before the event, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of ConteQ Expo24 Eng. Salim Mohammed Al Shawi stated:“This exhibition is an important milestone in Qatar's progress towards technology in the construction and services sectors. It is fully in line with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 and in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in terms of promoting innovation, digitization, and sustainable development in these critical sectors."