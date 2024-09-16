No Blackouts Scheduled Across Ukraine - Operator

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, September 16, electricity consumption will not be restricted.

That's according to Ukrenergo , the national operator of Ukraine's power grid, Ukrinform reports.

"On September 16, no restriction measures are foreseen. Please consume electricity responsibly between 16:00 and 22:00. Do not switch on several powerful devices at the same time at the specified period," reads the statement the company posted on social media.

Most electricity in Ukraine produced without carbon emissions –

As Ukrinform reported earlier, energy distribution companies on Sunday restored power supply to more than 19,000 consumers, while 640 settlements remain affected by shutdowns.