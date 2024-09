Audit Advisory For Tuesday, September 17, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans' tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money. The Auditor of State's Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashland Ashland County Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Ashland County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Ashtabula Wayne Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Auglaize Auglaize River and Two-Mile Creek Stream Enhancement Project

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit West Ohio Rail Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Belmont Pease-Colerain Fire District #1

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Bellaire Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Belmont County District Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Butler Butler County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Butler County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Butler County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Butler County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Clermont Moscow Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Clinton Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Columbiana City of East Liverpool Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit St. Clair Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Crawford Texas Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Central Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2020 TO 10/31/2021 Basic Audit Crawford County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Lakewood Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Osgood Area Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Darke County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware City of Powell

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield Village of West Rushville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Fairfield County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Franklin Franklin Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Marble Cliff Quarry Community Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Riverlea

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Hamilton Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination State Board of Deposit

Chapter 135 Compliance

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Nobel Dental, Jagan Sharma, DDS, LLC

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Fulton Fulton County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Gallia Village of Rio Grande

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga Geauga Park District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Burton Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Guernsey Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hancock Madison Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Henry Corn City Regional Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Huron Huron County Public Health

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Jackson Oak Hill Union Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Jefferson Jefferson County General Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Knox Delaware, Knox, Marion, Morrow (DKMM) Solid Waste District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Licking Licking Regional Educational Service Center

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Licking Regional Educational Service Center

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Licking County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government Licking County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lorain City of Avon Lake

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination City of Avon

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lucas Toledo Lucas County Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Richfield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR

Madison Jonathan Alder Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Mahoning Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Miami Village of West Milton

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan Penn Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Muskingum Blue Rock Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Ottawa Park District of Ottawa County

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Pickaway Circleville Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Ross Jefferson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Scioto Village of New Boston

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Seneca Bliss Memorial Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Community Improvement Corporation of Fostoria, Ohio

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Shelby Shelby County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Shelby County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Shelby County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit City of Sidney

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Summit County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Tuscarawas Newcomerstown Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Williams Florence Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Wood Village of Weston

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Grand Rapids Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures

