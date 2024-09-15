Strike On Kharkiv: Number Of Victims Has Increased To 25, Three Of Them Are Children
Date
9/15/2024 3:12:49 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in a Russian strike has increased to 25.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“At this moment, there are 25 victims, including three children,” Syniehubov said.
Read also:
Russian army
strikes again with KABs in Kharkiv
He added that the Russian strike caused a fire in a residential high-rise building.
As the agency reported, the Russians hit a high-rise building in Kharkiv.
MENAFN15092024000193011044ID1108676029
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.