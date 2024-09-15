Strike On Kharkiv: Number Of Victims Has Increased To 25, Three Of Them Are Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the number of people in a Russian strike has increased to 25.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“At this moment, there are 25 victims, including three children,” Syniehubov said.

Russian strikes again with KABs in

He added that the Russian strike caused a fire in a residential high-rise building.

As the agency reported, the Russians hit a high-rise building in Kharkiv.