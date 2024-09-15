Dubai expat shines as 2nd runner-up at Miss Universe Nepal 2024

(MENAFN- Panasian1) Date: Dubai, UAE; September 12, 2024



Born and raised in Dubai, Akshita’s life has been shaped by resilience and determination. From a young age, she was raised by her single mother, who taught her to overcome adversity with strength and courage. When her father left at 22 months old, Akshita and her mother faced challenges head-on, drawing inspiration from the story of Lord Ganesha, who overcame a mighty demon with wisdom and bravery. Akshita learned to conquer fear, believing that true beauty lies in one's thoughts and inner strength.



In 2023, at the age of 19, Akshita surprised us all when she confidently declared her intention to apply for Miss Universe Nepal 2024. It was an unexpected announcement, especially from someone who, until then, had never been particularly concerned with outer beauty or physical fitness. We laughed, affectionately teasing her for her laid-back attitude toward working out.



But in 2024, as she returned from her university summer break, life had a different plan. While we were on a trip to the USA, enjoying some long-awaited family time, Akshita received an email inviting her to audition for Miss Universe Nepal 2024. What followed was a whirlwind of events. She was soon called to Nepal to participate in the prestigious sash ceremony. Our plans changed quickly, and without any preparation—no formal dresses or gowns—we found ourselves flying from the USA to Nepal, landing on the morning of the 11th, just in time for her to step onto the stage.



Despite the last-minute rush and a hectic journey, Akshita carried herself with grace, poise, and determination. Her journey to the Miss Universe Nepal stage is not just one of personal growth, but also of advocacy. Since childhood, Akshita has been committed to empowering and educating young children. She honed her leadership skills through her dance crew, DXBFelicity, and demonstrated her business acumen with Tycoon Society. Through these platforms, she used her talent and skills to raise funds and support underprivileged children in a rural school in Nepal, showing that true beauty is in service to others. Her advocacy is grounded in the belief that empowering youth through education and leadership will create lasting positive change.







