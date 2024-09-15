Formula 1 Driver Disqualified At Azerbaijan Grand Prix
"Alpine" driver Pierre Gasly has been penalized at the
Azerbaijan Grand Prix of Formula 1 held in Baku,
The decision was made by the stewards of the International
Automobile Federation (FIA).
It was reported that the driver's car exceeded the permitted
fuel consumption limit during the qualifying session.
As a result, Gasly has been disqualified.
Although Gasly qualified in 13th place, he will start the main
race from the last position, 20th.
It should be noted that the main race of the Azerbaijan Grand
Prix is set to begin at 15:00.
