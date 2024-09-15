Formula 1 Driver Disqualified At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

"Alpine" driver Pierre Gasly has been penalized at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix of Formula 1 held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The decision was made by the stewards of the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

It was reported that the driver's car exceeded the permitted fuel consumption limit during the qualifying session.

As a result, Gasly has been disqualified.

Although Gasly qualified in 13th place, he will start the main race from the last position, 20th.

It should be noted that the main race of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set to begin at 15:00.