Qatar's Sustainability Efforts Highlighted At Forum In Brazil

Rio De Janeiro: The State of Qatar participated in the One Planet Forum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with a delegation chaired by of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie.

The forum was held under the theme“Reducing inequalities and achieving just transitions for all through sustainable consumption and production, including circular economy.”

Dr. Al Subaie participated in the opening session and two ministerial panels, where he highlighted Qatar's significant efforts in environmental protection and biodiversity conservation, contributing to the nation's achievements in sustainability.

The minister emphasized that these milestones are the result of forward-thinking strategies under Qatar National Vision 2030, which has driven initiatives like the National Climate Change Action Plan and the recently launched Third National Development Strategy. These frameworks focus on sustainable development through circular economy initiatives, research, innovation, and the responsible management of water resources, waste, air quality, and biodiversity.

On the sidelines of the forum, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie met with Nepal's Minister of Forests and Environment H E Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri, Head of the forum Jorge Laguna-Celis, and several international officials to discuss topics of common interest, particularly in the environmental conservation and combating the effects of climate change.