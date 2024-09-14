(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) JibX Launches Perpetual DEX on INTMAX's Plasma Free Layer 2 Solution JibX was developed in collaboration with IdeaSoft, a leading blockchain application developer and member of Sigma Software Group, and INTMAX, the company behind Plasma Free. IdeaSoft's experience in building blockchain applications, combined with INTMAX's advanced scaling technology, has enabled JibX to create a scalable, secure, and efficient DEX poised to transform the DeFi landscape.



JibX is excited to announce the launch of its perpetual decentralized exchange (DEX) built on INTMAX's Plasma Free, an advanced Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. JibX aims to revolutionize decentralized finance (DeFi) by offering zero transaction fees, leverage up to 250X, and privacy-focused off-chain settlement.

Plasma Free, developed by INTMAX, enables JibX to deliver near-zero fees, high transaction speeds and secure trading while maintaining Ethereum's reliability. Using zero-knowledge proofs and decentralized architecture, Plasma Free resolves key challenges in scalability and cost, making it the perfect platform for JibX's advanced trading model.

Quote from JibX Core Team:

"Launching JibX on Plasma Free allows us to provide a next-generation trading experience. Zero gas fees, high leverage, and unmatched scalability make JibX a game-changer in the DeFi space. We're proud to bring this innovation to market."

Partnership with IdeaSoft and INTMAX:

JibX was developed in collaboration with IdeaSoft, a leading blockchain application developer and member of Sigma Software Group, and INTMAX, the company behind Plasma Free. IdeaSoft's experience in building blockchain applications, combined with INTMAX's advanced scaling technology, has enabled JibX to create a scalable, secure, and efficient DEX platform poised to transform the DeFi landscape.

Key Features of JibX's DEX



Zero Transaction Fees:

Plasma Free reduces fees to nearly zero, making trading more accessible.

Perpetual Swaps with High Leverage:

JibX is supported by cutting-edge algorithms and an insurance fund to effectively handle activities with a high degree of risk.

Re-staking and Collateral Rewards:

We generate an interesting multiplier effect by using LST-based assets and stablecoins. This makes it possible for us to split fees with active traders and to distribute points for re-staking. Privacy and Security:

Off-chain private settlement ensures privacy and minimal trading costs.

About JibX:

JibX is a decentralized exchange (DEX) platform that aims to revolutionize DeFi by drastically reducing transaction fees to near zero, all while maintaining high speed and privacy. Additionally, by leveraging the scalability of INTMAX's Plasma Free, JibX opens up new opportunities for developers to build projects with unprecedented efficiency and scale. The future of decentralized finance is huge, and JibX is at the forefront of this exciting journey.

About IdeaSoft:

IdeaSoft is a leading fintech blockchain development company that helps startups and enterprises to build cutting-edge solutions.

