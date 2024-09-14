No Power Outages Planned For Sunday Ukrenergo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No power outages are expected to be applied in Ukraine on Sunday, September 15.

The national power grid operator Ukrenergo announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“On September 15, consumption restrictions will not be applied. Energy-intensive household appliances can be used throughout the day,” the statement says.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 13, emergency assistance from Poland, Slovakia, and Romania was used to address the deficit in Ukraine's power system.