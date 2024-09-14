No Power Outages Planned For Sunday Ukrenergo
Date
9/14/2024 11:43:33 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No power outages are expected to be applied in Ukraine on Sunday, September 15.
The national power grid operator Ukrenergo announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
“On September 15, consumption restrictions will not be applied. Energy-intensive household appliances can be used throughout the day,” the statement says.
Read also:
Assistance to Ukraine's energy
sector is priority for UNDP - MoE
As Ukrinform reported, on September 13, emergency assistance from Poland, Slovakia, and Romania was used to address the deficit in Ukraine's power system.
MENAFN14092024000193011044ID1108674492
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.