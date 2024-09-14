Army Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt From Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Eastern Military Zone, in cooperation with military security forces and the Anti-Narcotics Department, on Thursday, foiled a drug smuggling attempt from Syria, the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab (JAF) announced on Thursday.

Following an intensified search operation in the area, a large quantity of narcotics was uncovered and the seized drugs were handed over to the relevant authorities for further action, according to JAF statement.

The JAF reiterated its commitment to using all available means to prevent infiltration and smuggling attempts, stressing its determination to use force if necessary to protect the security and stability of the Kingdom.