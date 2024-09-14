Army Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt From Syria
Date
9/14/2024 10:39:01 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - The Eastern Military Zone, in cooperation with military security forces and the Anti-Narcotics Department, on Thursday, foiled a drug smuggling attempt from Syria, the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab army (JAF) announced on Thursday.
Following an intensified search operation in the area, a large quantity of narcotics was uncovered and the seized drugs were handed over to the relevant authorities for further action, according to JAF statement.
The JAF reiterated its commitment to using all available means to prevent infiltration and smuggling attempts, stressing its determination to use force if necessary to protect the security and stability of the Kingdom.
MENAFN14092024000028011005ID1108674410
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.