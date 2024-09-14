Lebanon Quintet Cautions Against Continued Presidential Vacuum

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- The five-member international committee on Lebanon agreed, during its meeting at the Pine Palace in Beirut on Saturday, the urgency of electing a new head of state for the country.

The continuation of the presidential vacuum poses a grave threat to the country and all Lebanese people could have to pay for it, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) quoted the members of the quintet as saying.

Expressing the view of the international community, the members of the committee stressed that they are unanimous in calling for changing the status quo in the presidency.

The quintet is made up of the ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, France and the United States.

The Lebanese parliament has failed to elect a new president since the end of the term in office of President Michel Aoun on October 31, 2022, due to deep divisions among the main political parties. (end)

